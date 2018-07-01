× Hartford DPW worker allegedly assaulted by teens

HARTFORD — A Department of Public Works employee was assaulted by a group of juveniles Saturday evening.

Police said that they responded to the entrance of Goodwin Park on Maple Avenue for an assault complaint. The victim told police that they were closing the gate for the evening, when they were attacked by 3 or 4 men. The victim was kicked and punched several times before the attackers fled on foot.

The victim said that they believe the attackers were teens. People across the street sitting on their decks said they did not see any attack. One person who was walking by, did tell police that they saw several boys running from the park and then saw the victim on the ground calling police.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.