Hartford: Juvenile shot 3 times, suffers non life threatening injuries

HARTFORD — Police are investigating a shooting after a juvenile was shot three times in the leg Saturday evening.

Officers said that the victim walked into the emergency room at St. Francis and was immediately provided medical treatment their wounds. The juvenile suffered non life threatening injuries.

A blood trial was followed by police from the ER to a curb near the entrance. Police said they do not have a description of the car that dropped the juvenile off at the hospital.

The victim did tell police that they were in the area of Garden Street and Pliny Street when they heard seven gunshots before feeling pain in their left leg. The victim refused to go into more information.

Officers found shell casings on Pliny Street but could not find witnesses or any other evidence.