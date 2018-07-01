Helping pets through the heat, and the noise of fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX61 - The brutal heat and humidity can take a toll all the members of our families, including our four-legged family members. Dogs, cats, horses and every other manner of animal friend can suffer ill effects in extreme weather.

And there's another stressor this week for our pets, particularly dogs: celebratory Independence Day fireworks. Dogs' hearing is 10 times more sensitive than our own, and they don't know much about American history or what the date is.

Our Ben Goldman sat down with Stacey Doan of Protectors of Animals to talk about some summer survival tips for our pets and animals.