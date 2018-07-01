Hot temperatures do a number on Waterbury food truck festival visitors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- The annual Waterbury food truck festival welcomed visitors to enjoy 25 of the state's best food trucks.

"The customers have just been coming and coming. It's been good," says Lauren Perretti who helps run the "Ruser's Bar-B-Que" food truck.

She said there was only one issue throughout the day--the heat.

Temperatures climbed to near triple digits causing visitors to resort to sweat towels, umbrellas and portable fans just to stay cool.

Nevertheless, thousands filled up a portion of the Brass Mill Shopping center for a for a successful festival that ended with a fireworks show.

Vendors say this was the best year yet and organizers say they plan to grow the event against next year.