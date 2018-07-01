× Lebron James headed to Los Angeles to play for Lakers

LOS ANGELES, Calif. –The King is headed to Hollywood!

According to reports from Klutch Sports, LeBron James is taking his talents to Los Angeles, where he will join the Lakers on a four-year, $154 million deal.

There has been plenty of speculation as to where the four-time league MVP would play next season. Los Angeles was thought to be a front-runner, along Philadelphia and Cleveland, where James has the majority of his career.

James recently led the Cavaliers to a fourth straight NBA Finals appearance, where they were swept a Steph Curry led Golden State Warriors team. The Akron, Ohio native has played in eight straight Finals, four with Cleveland and four with the Miami Heat.

