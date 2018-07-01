The Real Story: Lori Pelletier

On this segment, we are focusing on the latest rulings by the US Supreme Court.
One was a blow to unions that represent government workers.
The justices decided that employees who decide not to join a union, are no longer required to pay fees to the union to help pay the cost of negotiating contracts (from which those non-members also benefit). Connecticut is one of nearly two dozen states that have required non-members to pay those fees.
Joining The Real Story is Lori Pelletier, President, Connecticut AFL-CIO.
