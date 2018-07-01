The Real Story: Muslim Leader Mongi Dhahouadi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The justices approved the latest version of President Trump’s travel ban, which has been in effect since December. It still bars travel from five predominantly Muslim countries, but adds travel from North Korea and Venezuela.

Because, unlike earlier versions of his travel ban, this one includes non-Muslim countries, the high court decided it was reasonable under the President’s authority to take action in the interest of national security.

Joining The Real Story is Muslim Leader Mongi Dhahouadi, from the Washington-based Center for the Study of Islam and Democracy.