Worst of the heatwave today, temps near 100, just slightly better Monday

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Litchfield, Hartford, Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London County. Heat Indices on Sunday will exceed 105 degrees at times.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH remains in effect for Tolland and Windham County. Heat indices will exceed 100 degrees on Sunday, possibly as high as 105.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the CT shoreline. Heat indices will approach 100 degrees during peak heating.

Saturday's temps soared into the mid 90's with a decent amount of humidity. Sadly there is little relief in sight. Sunday will be the apex of the heat - with temps possibly eclipsing 100 degrees - not factoring in the heat index.. Heat will begin to drop off after that, but the moisture will increase, keeping the heat index high through the week, and making things feel much warmer as well as very uncomfortable. All in all, it's likely we don't get relief from this heat and humidity until next Saturday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SUNDAY: Extreme heat and humidity. Feels like 105+. High: Near 100 degrees. Near 90 shoreline.

MONDAY: Sunny, hot, very humid, feels like 100+ High: Low-mid 90s. Mid 80s shore.

TUESDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High: Low 90s.

July 4TH: Hot, very humid. Chance for a late shower/storm in spots. High: Low-mid 90s. Mid 80s shore.

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. High: 90s, Mid 80s shore.

FRIDAY: Hot and Humid. High Low 90s, Mid 80s shore.

SATURDAY: Hot and Humid, Chance for a late thunderstorm. High: Low 90s, Low 80s shore.

