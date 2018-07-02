Another day feeling 100+, chance for shower or late storm Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect Monday for all of Connecticut. Heat indices will approach 100 degrees during peak heating.

After three days in the 90s we officially have a heat wave in the record books. 3 days down, 4 to go! It will remain hot and humid through Thursday with highs in the 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. There is a chance for a pop up shower or storm both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons but most of the time will be dry. Still, we'll need to keep an eye on this for July 4th fireworks displays.

Showers and storms will be more numerous on Friday as a cold front moves in. This will drop both the heat and humidity just in time for next weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

MONDAY: Sunny, hot, very humid, feels like 100+ High: Low-mid 90s. Mid 80s shore.

TUESDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. Chance late shower or storm in spots. High: Low 90s.

July 4TH: Hot, very humid. Chance for a late shower/storm in spots. High: Low-mid 90s. Mid 80s shore.

THURSDAY: Hot and very humid. High: 90s, Mid 80s shore.

FRIDAY: Showers and storms. High: 80s.

SATURDAY: Cooler, less humid. Sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

