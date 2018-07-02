Go
Search
Replay:
FOX 61 News At 5
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Morning News
HOPE
Business
CT Home
Cookout
Contests
Traffic
Weather
87°
87°
Low
72°
High
96°
Tue
72°
94°
Wed
71°
92°
Thu
74°
92°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
July 1 – July 9
Posted 4:38 PM, July 2, 2018, by
FOX 61 Staff
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Google
Email
×
July 1 – July 9
Free Summer Meals
Popular
I-84 westbound in Manchester back open after wrong way driver involved in head-on crash
Victims identified in Maryland newspaper shooting; Sen. Murphy reacts
Hartford Police: 9 arrested in alleged prostitution ring
Woman severely injured after found on the side of a Ledyard road
Latest News
Report: Rajon Rondo Agrees to One-Year Deal With Lakers
Deputies find woman’s keys – not a child – locked in hot car, leading to her arrest
Local woman passes out handbags to the homeless
Anonymous shopper buys $1 million worth of remaining toys at Toys R Us to donate
News
Fourth of July celebrations across the state
News
Cooling centers open as heat wave persists
News
Free family movies in Hartford, New Haven parks all summer-long
Morning News
June 25 – July 1
News
WCCT will air Connecticut Sun games
News
Hartford leaders reveal plan to tackle crime amid uptick in gun violence
News
SHARE61: Celebrating Father’s Day
Sports
Andujar hits first career grand slam, Yankees beat Jays 7-2
Sports
2018 World Cup on FOX61: Germany looks to become 1st repeat champ in half-century
News
Six blessings: Check out these adorable sextuplets at six months old
News
Air Force officer missing for 35 years found living under false identity
Sports
NBA Free Agency: Where will LeBron James land next season?
News
Mosquito testing program takes shape in Connecticut
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.