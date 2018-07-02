× Norwich Public Utilities issues Power Alert

NORWICH — A ‘power alert’ has been issued by Norwich Public Utilities in response to the hot and humid weather that’s impacted Connecticut. The alert is in effect between noon and 8 p.m. Monday.

NPU says with temperatures reaching into the high 90s the past few days, and in the days ahead, the demand for electricity has increased significantly. NPU is encouraging energy efficiently in hopes to decrease the impact on the infrastructure while the high temperatures persist.

“It is very important that our customers – both residential and commercial – use power wisely today and through the end of the week to reduce the strain on our equipment in the field,” said John Bilda, General Manager. “Making a few small adjustments in your home or business can make a big difference.”

NPU is requesting that customers consider taking a simple steps today and this week to conserve electricity that will have little or no impact on their comfort. These tips include:

• Be smart about using an air conditioner. Only run a window unit when someone is home; NPU recommends setting a central AC system to 73 degrees.

• Consider waiting until after 6:00 pm to use major appliances like a dishwasher or clothes dryer.

• Minimize the use of appliances or devices that generate heat before 6:00 pm – computers, curling irons and hair dryers, stereos, and televisions can all add to the heat in your home.

• Avoid using the oven to cook and consider using a stove, microwave or grilling outside.

• Install energy-efficient lighting that runs much cooler than traditional lighting. Only about 10-15% of the electricity that incandescent lights use results in light – the rest is turned to heat.

• Keep the sun out by installing window coverings to minimize the heat coming into a home or business.