PD: 1 dead following tractor-trailer vs. car crash in North Branford

NORTH BRANFORD — Police said one person has died following a car vs. tractor-trailer accident Monday night.

North Branford police said a tractor-trailer collided with a Mini Cooper while traveling around a curved section of road in the area of 195 Notch Hill Road.

Police said the driver of the Mini Cooper was transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the road will be closed for an extended period of time.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.