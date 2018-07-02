× PD: Man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police said they arrested a man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that took place Friday evening.

On June 29, New Haven police said they responded to a serious crash at Whalley and Ellsworth Avenues after a car had reportedly collided with a motorcyclist.

Police said Bobby Sunshine Pinkston, 37, was severely injured after he was struck by a car. Police said Pinkston was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment, where he was then pronounced dead.

“Digital footage from a passing motorist’s vehicle’s forward and rear focused dash cameras show the motorcycle traveling east on Whalley,” police said in a release. “The involved car, a Nissan Maxima is seen turning left (south) onto Whalley from Ellsworth. The impact itself is obscured by a stopped vehicle. The Nissan operator doesn’t stop and drives off after the crash,”

Police said the suspect then stops on Argonne Street, where he’s confronted by a man who indicates he’s aware of the driver’s involvement in the crash.

“When the witness pulls out his phone to call police, the driver takes off running into a nearby apartment building,” police said.

Police said two men on the porch of the apartment building told police that they had seen the suspect get out of the vehicle and run inside.

Police said the suspect Luis Lala, 27, was arrested and charged with evading responsibility involving the death of a person, negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a license, illegal operation under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and making an improper turn.