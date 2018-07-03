× Alleged Trinitarios gang leader in custody in connection to brutal death of Bronx teen

NEW YORK — An accused leader of Trinitarios gang, is being held at the 48th Precinct in connection to the killing of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, According to PIX11.

PIX11 reports that Diego Suero, 29, was the man taken into custody. Suero faces charges of murder, manslaughter, gang assault, assault and conspiracy.

A tenth suspect in this case was also taken into custody for their role in this incident. According to PIX11, police have not released any information the suspect.

A total of eight suspects are already in custody in connection to Guzman-Feliz’s death.

Guzman-Feliz was dragged outside the bodega and set upon by a gang of men who hacked at him as he struggled to defend himself. He was slashed in the neck and died after running to a hospital three blocks away.