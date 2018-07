Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ask the Atty,

My 8 year old daughter and her friends were out playing in our yard when our neighbors from a couple of doors down let their dog outside. My daughter knows the dog and there has never been a problem before but he ran into our yard and jumped up and bit my daughter on her face then on the ankle. Her injuries required medical attention and I am not sure what our options are at this point?

Please Help!

Nina S