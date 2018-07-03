Connecticut State Police prepare for holiday travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- Connecticut State Police and AAA are joining forces to make sure holiday travelers get off to a safe start this holiday weekend.

Drivers were encourage to stop by the DOT rest stop in Middletown Tuesday morning for a free cup of coffee with state police and free battery and tire testing by AAA Emergency Roadside crews.

“This is going to be a long one. You’ve got until Sunday so lots of parties, lots of fireworks of course the biggest thing is don’t drink and drive,” TFC Kelly Grant said.

State troopers will have check points throughout the state and advise people to find a designated driver if you plan to drink. AAA is also warning people to check their cars before hitting the road.

“Especially if you are planning that long trip you want to check the battery and make sure the battery is in good health and tires as well make sure they are properly inflated,” AAA Safety and Performance coordinator Tino Velazquez said.

FOX61's Chief Investigator speaks to Doctor Tom Nowicki ofHartford Hospital Emergency Department on fireworks safety.

