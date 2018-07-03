× Wisconsin dad breastfeeds when sick mom can’t

STURGEON BAY, Wisconsin — It’s something you don’t see very often — a man breastfeeding a baby!

When Max Neubauer’s wife, April, had complications following an emergency c-section, he jumped at the opportunity to be the first to breastfeed their new daughter Rosalia.

“I was like ‘This is the greatest night of my life, I can’t believe this is happening,’” Cybil Martin-Dennehy, a nurse who developed a supplemental nursing system, told WBAY.

She had used the system — which included a suction cup nipple and syringe — with other moms. But, she said no dads had ever given it a try.

“Usually I get a look of disbelief. Like, why would I even ask something so crazy,” Martin-Dennehy said. “But Max was 100%. He was like ‘heck yes, let’s do this.’”

“I said ‘I’m already shirtless’ and I’ll try just about anything once,” Neubauer said. “Everybody got pretty excited and we went for it.”

The baby took to the nipple shield with no problem. Neubauer joked that it was his tattoo.