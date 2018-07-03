EXCLUSIVE: Norwich police investigating race-related attack on mother and toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWICH - A Norwich mother is speaking out after she said she was attacked by a group of people with her toddler in the backseat.

Thaniyyah Hutchinson, 37, said she was was driving home late Sunday night when five people allegedly ganged up on a black man in the street. She said she called 911 but that is when she said the gang turned on her and her toddler.

Hutchinson said she saw the black man run away and Norwich police said they are looking for him.

"They kept hitting him and he kept falling, but he kept getting up," said Hutchinson.

When she called 911, she said the group of people jumped on the hood of her car and shouted racial slurs.

"They called me n*****, they called me B-I-T-C-H, told me to get the “eff” out of here, they called my son named, they called him half racial, they called him a mutt," added Hutchinson.

"Especially when the officers were over there, they had witnessed some of the derogatory remarks and bigotry statements," said Lt. John Perry of the Norwich Police Department.

Norwich police said a 15-year-old smashed Hutchinson's back passenger side window. Glass shattered all over her toddler who was sleeping at the time and luckily, he was not hurt. This mother said she is now afraid for her life.

"You all destroyed me. I feel hurt, I’m scared, I don’t know who to trust, this is at my own corner store where I look over my shoulder and I can’t take my baby to the corner store," added Hutchinson.

Police said five people were charged but were not taken to jail and no mugshots were taken.

Instead, they were each issued a summons to appear in court.

They said the 15-year-old is facing intimidation through bigotry and racial bias, assault of an officer, risk of injury to a minor, interfering with an officer and third-degree criminal mischief.

Brenda Mejia, 57, of Norwich has been charged with interfering with an officer. Lindsey Wysoczynski, 25, of Norwich, Julie Wysoczynski, 35, of Norwich and Derek DIxon, 26, of Norwich have each been charged with intimidation through bigotry and racial bias.

"We have a zero tolerance policy within this police department and we will not stand for any actions like this," added Lt. John Perry.

Police said the four adults will be arraigned in court on July 12th at 10 a.m. at Norwich Superior Court.

