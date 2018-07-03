Giant LeBron James banner in Cleveland comes down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – The iconic Nike LeBron James banner will be an icon of Cleveland no more as it is being taken down Tuesday, according to WJW.

The enormous banner hanging on the Sherwin-Williams Global Headquarters Wall in downtown Cleveland is currently in the process of removal.

The banner had become a staple of Cleveland after James returned to the city and led the Cavaliers to several NBA finals. James’ winning legacy in Cleveland came to an end when he agreed to a four-year $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Following the removal, Sherwin-Williams said it is evaluating other options for the wall. The 2,600-pound banner was originally installed in 2014 when James returned to the Cavaliers from the Miami Heat.

Nike designed the mural showing James from behind extending his arms outwards. “Cleveland” is boldly displayed on the back of his jersey.

