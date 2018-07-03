× Girl donates birthday money to Windsor Locks Police Department’s K-9 fund

WINDSOR LOCKS — Police are thanking a local girl who donated her birthday money to their department’s K-9 fund.

Windsor Locks Police Department said Madison Evans donated her birthday money to the department who will use the money for a car heat alarm to protect K-9 Abby while serving the community.

Police posted the story on their Facebook page Tuesday.

“K-9 Abby and Officer Devanney met Madison at school today where Abby interacted with both students and teachers,” police said on their Facebook page. “Madison will be happy to know that every day Abby is working she will be protected from extreme heat by a device she helped purchase:).”

Police added, “Her kindness and generosity is a great example for all to follow:) Thank you to Madison and all the students Abby and Chris met today:).”