Hamden bank manager charged with embezzlement

NEW HAVEN — Federal officials charged a bank manager from Hamden with embezzling more than $850,000

Officials said a federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment Monday against Stephen Carbonella, 59, of Hamden. They said he embezzled funds from his employer, Webster Bank Corporation, where he served as bank manager of the Orange branch office.

Carbonella was arrested Tuesday morning. He entered a plea of not guilty and was released on a $200,000 bond.

Officials said between approximately 2003 and 2017, Carbonella withdrew more than $850,000 from accounts at Webster Bank. They said, he did it “without the knowledge or consent of the account holders, and used the embezzled funds for his own purposes. He also took steps to conceal his misconduct, including by forging signatures and falsifying documents.”

Carbonella was charged with with one count of embezzlement by a bank officer or employee, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years.