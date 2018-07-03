Heat wave persists through Thursday; Chance of PM storms Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will remain hot and humid through Thursday with highs in the 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. Cooler sea breezes will develop on the shore each day with highs in the 80s.

There is a chance for a pop up shower or storm both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons but most of the time will be dry. The biggest risk with any storms will be heavy rain and lightning. The severe weather risk is fairly low at this point. Most 4th of July fireworks displays should be just fine.

Showers and storms will be more numerous on Friday as a cold front moves in. There is a chance for an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging winds. Then it will turn cooler and less humid just in time for the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Hazy, hot and humid. Chance for an afternoon shower or storm in spots. This is more likely in the northern half of CT with a very low risk at the shore. High: Low-mid 90s. 80s shore.

July 4TH: Hot, very humid. Chance for an isolated shower/storm in the afternoon. High: Low-90s. Mid 80s shore.

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s, Mid 80s shore.

FRIDAY: Very humid with showers and storms developing. Sight chance for severe weather. High: 80s.

SATURDAY: Cooler, less humid. Sunny. High: 70s - near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Sunny, comfy. High: 70s - near 80 degrees.

