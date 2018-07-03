× New Britain police search for wanted suspect following domestic incident

NEW BRITAIN — Police are looking for a suspect following a domestic disturbance incident on Trinity Street.

Police say they got a call from a women who lived on the first floor of 59 Trinity Street. She said someone had kicked in her front door. Police came and started an investigation.

Later that night, around 11:45, the same woman called police again for a domestic disturbance with her boyfriend.

Police say, after investigating further into the suspect, he had an outstanding warrant for something unrelated to the incident.

The woman who called gave police enough information to arrest and charge the suspect for the latest incident.

Based on the boyfriend’s history, the SWAT team was called in as a precautionary measure during the night-time investigation.

The second and third floors of the home were evacuated, but police say no one was ever in any danger.

At this time, police say they can’t find the suspect. A photo of the suspect is expected to be released this morning.

