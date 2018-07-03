× Man arrested in connection to June murder in Hartford

HARTFORD — Hartford police said they arrested a man and charged him with murder in connection to an assault that took place on June 23.

On Tuesday, Hartford police said they arrested Anthony Storniolo after police saw him in front of 178 Hungerford Street and took him into custody safely, without incident.

Storniolo was charged with murder and was issued a $1.5 million bond.

On June 23, police said they responded to 542 Park Street on a report of a serious assault.

“A male victim was located suffering from what appeared to be a single puncture wound to the chest,” police said in a release. “A crime scene was located and established in front of 178 Hungerford Street. The victim’s condition was stabilized after surgery, but deteriorated over time.”

Police said Major Crimes Division (MCD) detectives with the assistance of Crime Scene Division began an investigation into the incident.

A suspect was soon identified.

On July 1, police said MCD were told that the victim had succumbed to his injuries he sustained during the assault and the cause of death was classified as a homicide.

Police said this incident was Hartford’s 12th homicide of the year.

Storniolo is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.