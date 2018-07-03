× Military funeral set for Winsted airman who crashed in WWII

HARTFORD — The remains of a U.S. airman from Connecticut whose plane was shot down over France during World War II are being returned to his family for burial.

Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. John H. Canty, of Winsted, was 22 when his plane was shot down on a nighttime bombing mission in June 1944. All eight crewmembers were killed. The crash was in German-held territory and U.S. forces were not able to recover the crew at the time.

His remains were identified in December by scientists who used DNA analysis and other evidence.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Tuesday that Canty will be buried July 10 in Arlington National Ceremony with full military honors.