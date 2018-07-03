× New Haven PD: Teenager shot in stomach, critical but stable condition

NEW HAVEN — New Haven police are investigating a shooting at Munson Street and Winchester Avenue that left a teenager with serious injuries.

Police say the victim, a young man in his late teens, called 911 just before 4 a.m., saying he was shot once in the stomach.

The victim was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital, and is in critical but stable condition.

There’s no word on any suspect as of yet.

This is a developing story.