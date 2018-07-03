Vets give tips on how to protect your dog from the heat and fireworks

BOLTON — As the record-breaking temperatures continue, not only are people trying to stay cool in the heat, but so are dogs.

Veterinarians are warning owners to keep their pets out of the sweltering temperatures as well as fireworks if they get frightened by the loud sounds.

Dr. Kim Griswold at the Bolton Veterinary Hospital said the emergency doctor last weekend saw up to four dogs get rushed in for heat strokes.

“These dogs will come in with temperatures of 105, 106,” said Dr. Griswold.

She said too many times, owners think leaving a small window crack will be acceptable, but it only takes 15 minutes for dogs to pass out from the heat.

“On these hot hot days, it’s better not to do it or if you’re going out with your dog, maybe somebody stays in the car with the air conditioning on and if you can tolerate it, then your dog can probably tolerate it,” added Dr. Griswold.

Several dog owners said they could never imagine leaving their dogs in the car to suffer.

“When we’re not home, we try to run the AC in the house to keep all the blinds down, to keep it cool. When we are home, we take him out and make sure he has tons of water. He really loves ice cubes,” said Jessica Clark of Manchester.

“In today’s society, everybody’s so tied up in what’s going on in their lives, they’re not paying attention,” said Deb Conley of Manchester.

“Oh it’s not right. It’s way too hot especially with this heat we’re having right now. It’s not right to do that even for a minute,” said Brent Clark of Manchester.

With it being the Fourth of July, Dr. Griswold said to never be surprised if a dog jumps or whimpers when fireworks go off.

“It may be because their hearing is so acute that it’s more of a shock to their system to hear that noise,” added Dr. Griswold

She suggested leaving your dog at home, leave the TV on as a distraction for the dog or to have them wear a Thunder Shirt where the vest will hug their body so it relieves anxiety and stress.

Vets said if you see a pet trapped in a hot car, you are urged to call police immediately because it will only take a matter of seconds before the situation gets worse.