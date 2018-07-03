World Cup drama kicks things up for Connecticut soccer fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- The shots are going in every direction in West Hartford where this week, the 2-4-1 Sports camp is in action.

The camp, run by husband and wife, Steve and Kerry Boyle, focuses on getting kids involved in a varied spectrum of sports, not just one.

But, on the soccer field, the talk is of course, about the World Cup.

"Brazil for the World Cup!" said 10-year-old Zach Debin, after a taking a flurry of shots on goal during a drill.

Steve, who travels the country advising on how to enact positive environments in youth sports, loves the World Cup excitement but noted "at too early and age we're putting kids on a stage and by the time they get to a point that it really matters they're tired of being compared and they're not really enjoying it."

Which is why 2-4-1's camp has kids playing soccer, baseball, football, to name a few activities.

Kerry, also the athletic director at Hartford's Watkinson School added, "the thing I love about this camp is the play, the kids are running around and having fun and that's what it's all about."

Scott Ferguson, a 2-4-1 coach and a girls soccer coach at West Hartford's Hall High School added that the power of the World Cup is galvanizing.

"It's just whole communities come together and stop and everyone watches games." A fan of the English team, Ferguson added, (the World Cup) is a beautiful thing."