2-alarm fire tears through Vernon residence

VERNON -- Crews are on scene of an overnight fire at 33 Franklin Park East in Vernon.

Details are limited at this hour, but a neighbor tells Fox 61 the fire happened just after 2:30 a.m. this morning.

Firefighters are searching for hot spots and are in overhaul mode as they comb over the building.

Rachel Pranckus, who is staying with her mother who lives nearby said the scene was chaotic.

“Just a gigantic boom it wasn’t as loud as an M 80, but it was more volume and you could just feel it,” said Pranckus. “We believe that it was propane in a shed and the shed blew up to pieces.”

The Fire Chief and other officials remain on scene as they continue to investigate.

Stay with Fox 61 for updates.