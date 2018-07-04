3 arrested after massive fight breaks out at Savin Rock in West Haven during fireworks display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAVEN -- Police arrested three men after a massive fight broke out Tuesday night at the West Haven fireworks at Savin Rock.

Police said about 9 p.m. they were called the area of Ocean Avenue near Lake Street and made three arrests were made after several fights broke out in the crowd before the fireworks display.

Javon A. Bellamy, 20, of Hamden, was charged with Breach of Peace 2nd degree & Interfering/Resisting with an Officer and held on a bond.

Trevonn Cohen, 19, of Hamden was charged with Breach of Peace 2nd degree & Interfering/Resisting with an Officer and held on a bond.

Nick Lozowski, 19, of Hamden, was charged with Interfering/Resisting with an Officer and held on a bond.

In a video obtained by FOX61, police are seen taking people into custody. Some people on social media said police directed them away from the area on Ocean Avenue.

