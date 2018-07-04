Citizens sworn in during Hartford ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD— On Wednesday for the 4th of July, 50 people in Connecticut became American citizens right on a baseball field.

Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford was filled with people sitting right on the field before the game, ready to become citizens. People were waving their American flags excited to become citizens at a naturalization ceremony. Friends and family filled the stands to show support. The new citizens said they are very excited.

“It’s really exciting, it’s a unique opportunity July 4th in a baseball field, it’s still surreal for me I’m thankful for everything America has given me. I get to vote also,” said Camilo Torres, who said he lives in Stamford but is from Colombia.