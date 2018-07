Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMMINGTON, Mass. -- Two Connecticut men won oxen pulls at the Cummington Mass. fair Wednesday.

Noah Lewis with Hammer & Swiss, of North Stonington, winners of the 3,200 lb. and under class oxen pull and Alan Rainville of Norwich won the 3,200 lb and over or free for all class.

