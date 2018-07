× Crash closes I-91 South in Hartford

HARTFORD — A crash has closed all southbound lanes on I-91 Wednesday evening.

CT DOT said southbound lanes are closed between exits 29A and 27 for the accident investigation.

Police are diverting all southbound traffic prior to exit 29A.

Police urge all drivers traveling through the area to avoid the Whitehead Highway area right now, due to heavy traffic volume.