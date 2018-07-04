× Crews battle fire at New Haven home

NEW HAVEN — Twelve people managed to escape a fire Wednesday morning at 20 Arthur Street in New Haven.

In total, there were seven adults, and five children who were in the residence. A firefighter was taken to the hospital, and four were treated at the scene for most likely heat exhaustion.

There was heavy damage done to the home from the fire, and officials are investigating the cause.

The Red Cross has been notified to help the displaced family.