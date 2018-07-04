3 injured in boating accident on Bantam Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRIS -- Emergency crews responded to a boat accident on Bantam Lake that injured three people, Wednesday evening.

Fire officials said rescue crews and dive teams responded to Bantam Lake after witnesses on the beach called 9-1-1 when they saw seeing a speed boat smash into a pontoon boat around 6:45 p.m.

Morris Fire Department crews spent time searching for anyone who might be in the water but all the boaters were accounted for.

Bantam Fire and Ambulance, Morris Fire, Litchfield Volunteer Ambulance, Bethlehem Fire, Goshen Fire Dive Team and Region-5 Dive Team, as well as CSP and DEEP EnCon police. all responded to the incident.