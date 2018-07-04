× Missing 9 year old found safe in Madison

MADISON — A missing 9-year-old missing was found safe Wednesday afternoon.

The Madison Police Department said rescue crews were searching for a 9-year-old missing in the water but was found safe.

The child was last seen swimming off of Hammonasset State Park in Madison.

Witnesses on the beach said police told them someone was possibly in the water and they were asking for volunteers to go in the water and help them look for the child.

People were holding hands, 20 people in one row, 20 people in another and headed out to walk into the water.

A number of fire-rescue crews were performing a heavy duty search.