Dog thrown out of Windsor now ready for adoption

WINDSOR — A dog that was thrown out of a speeding car last week is ready to go to a new home.

Last Tuesday, a dog was rescued after being thrown out of a car in Windsor on Archer Road near Hayden Station Road. As of Wednesday, Windsor Animal Control said the dog, now named Archie, is available for adoption.

Witnesses found the dog lying on the side of the road. Animal Control said the car the dog was thrown from is a purple Nissan Rogue.

If you would like to learn more about the adoption application, click here.

Officials saidArchie is about four to five years old. He is very friendly and may have been a pet at some point.

Friends of Windsor Animal Care & Control posted to their Facebook page asking anyone with information to contact Windsor Animal Control at 860-688-5273.

Story by Kymani Palmer