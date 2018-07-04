× East Haven police arrest man after two stolen cars found

EAST HAVEN — Police arrested a man who was found in possession of one stolen vehicle and keys to another car that was also stolen.

Police said Tuesday night, while officers were looking forward to celebrating the 4th of July holiday, they saw a white man getting out of the driver’s seat of a grey Audi in the rear parking lot of The Hemingway Place Apartments, an area that has seen an increase in stolen vehicles and break ins.

After getting out of the Audi, officers saw the man walk into a wooded area. The officers then interviewed the man, identified as Matthew Marco, 19. Marco told the officers that he went into the marsh area to get his bicycle.

Officers determined that the Audi had been stolen from Branford. A stolen Lexus, also from Branford, was parked next to the Audi in the lot. Police said the keys to the Lexus were next to the bicycle that Marco tried to claim.

Marco is was also found to be in possession of a police baton, marijuana, flashlight, and other drug paraphernalia. He was charged with larceny in the first degree, larceny in the third degree, criminal trover in the second degree, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of less than 4 ounces of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglar tools.

Marco was taken to the East Haven Police Department. He was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Story by Kymani Palmer