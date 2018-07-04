Heat and humidity for the Fourth of July; Rain expected Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for this afternoon for most of CT, with the exception of the shoreline in New London County. Heat indices will approach 100 degrees for most inland towns yet again.

Our heat wave is officially 5 days now. 5 down, 2 to go! It's another steamy day out there with highs in the 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees this afternoon. Cooler sea breezes will develop on the shore each day with highs in the 80s.

There is a chance for a pop up shower or storm again this afternoon but most of the time will be dry (albeit humid). 4th of July fireworks displays should be just fine. Don’t cancel!

Showers and storms will be more numerous on Friday as a cold front moves in. There is a chance for an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging winds. Then it will turn cooler and less humid just in time for the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

JULY 4TH: Hot, very humid. Chance for an isolated shower/storm in the afternoon. High: Low-90s. Mid 80s shore.

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s, Mid 80s shore.

FRIDAY: Very humid with showers and storms developing. Sight chance for severe weather. High: 80s.

SATURDAY: Cooler, less humid. Sunny. High: 70s – near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Sunny, comfy. High: Low-mid 80s.

