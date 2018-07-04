Juvenile boy drowns at Keney Park in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police say a juvenile boy is dead after being pulled from the pool at Keney Park early Wednesday morning.

The boy was reported missing around 1 a.m. Police are trying to figure out if that report was related to the call of someone at the pool around 2 a.m.

The boy was the only person in the pool. Police say it doesn’t appear to be foul play. He had no other injuries, and no alcohol seemed to be around.

He was pronounced dead around 3:15 a.m.

Major Crimes is assisting the investigation.

Police want to remind parents of the dangers of “pool hopping” and going to pools after hours.

