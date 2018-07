× North Haven gas leak closes Sackett Point Road

NORTH HAVEN — The North Haven Fire Department, Southern Connecticut Gas Company, and the North Haven Police are on the scene of a gas leak.

The gas leak has closed Sackett Point Road from Universal Drive to State STreet.

Universal Drive can still be accessed westbound on Sackett Point Road, and from Montowese Avenue.

It’s unknown how long the gas leak will impact traffic.

A cause for the gas leak is unknown at this time.