State parks filling to capacity

DURHAM — Grab your beach chair fast because state parks are already starting to fill to capacity this July 4th:

Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 7:55 a.m.

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 7:55 a.m.

Pattaconk Lake Recreation Area in Cockaponset State Forest is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 7:30 a.m.

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 8:40 a.m.

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 9:30 a.m.

Quaddick State Park in Thompson is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 9:35 a.m.