14 people sent to hospital following K2 overdoses in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A total of 14 people were sent to the hospital due to K2 overdoses on July 4, according to New Haven Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana.

Fontana said 11 people were taken from the New Haven Green and four hours later, three more overdoses occurred on Prospect Street from Edgerton Park.

Fontana said all were almost immediately brought back with basic medical care.

New Haven Fire Department has agreed to send out an extra paramedic around the Green to patrol the area.

No other details were released.