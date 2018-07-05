Cameras surrounding Keney Park pools are fixed, one pool reopening Friday following death of teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – There is new information surround 16-year old Jaevon Whyte who drowned in a Hartford public pool this week.

Whyte’s mother sent FOX61 new photos of her son who was pronounced dead on Wednesday after police said he was pool hopping with a group of friends.

FOX61 did speak to Whyte’s mother on the phone briefly Thursday night and was told she is not ready to speak to the media yet. Meanwhile, city officials said all five cameras surrounding the pools have been fixed.

The cameras at Keney Park are meant to alert dispatchers when someone trespasses during the after-hours. However, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the cameras had not been working for a couple of weeks due to an overheated modem.

“Some of the cameras are operated by the Department of Public Works, some of them are operated by our police department, they all feed into the command center that is manned by HPD,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.

The park remained open Monday despite the cameras not working and there were no patrols stationed at the park that day. On Tuesday, workers were looking into the problem, but Mayor Bronin did say there are signs posted alerting people to not go swimming when there is no lifeguard.

“For decades and decades, pools were open without any cameras. The cameras were extra precaution that the city invested in that the city took initiative and established last year,” added Mayor Bronin.

It is believed Whyte got into the pool Tuesday with his friends around 9 p.m. They all rushed out safely knowing police would go to the pool, but only Whyte was left behind and that is when the tragic discovery was made Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, Hartford Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez revealed Whyte was a student at the University High School of Science and Engineering.

Our thoughts will be with all those who knew him during this difficult time. If any students would like to speak with someone, Social Workers and Guidance Counselors will be available at UHSSE. You may contact them at 860-695-9020. — Dr. Torres-Rodriguez (@HartfordSuper) July 5, 2018

City officials said the shallow pool will be opened back up Friday, but the deeper pool of where the incident happened will remain closed. There is no word yet on when that pool will reopen.