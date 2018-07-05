Celtics sign 1st-round pick Robert Williams to contract

Posted 5:17 PM, July 5, 2018, by , Updated at 05:18PM, July 5, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 18: Robert Williams #44 of the Texas A&M Aggies looks on against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 18, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

BOSTON  — The Boston Celtics have signed first-round draft pick Robert Williams.

The team announced the signing Thursday. Terms were not disclosed. Williams, a forward-center out of Texas A&M, was selected 27th overall last month with the Celtics’ lone draft pick.

Williams’ signing comes days after he received a lecture from the team about accountability following a pair of off-the-court incidents. The 20-year-old slept through a scheduled conference call with reporters the day after the draft and then failed to catch a flight from his native Louisiana to Boston in time for a summer league practice.

Williams will wear jersey No. 44.

Boston signed free agent guard Brad Wanamaker earlier this week.

