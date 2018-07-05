Heat Advisory continues Thursday; Downpours and storms expected Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect through today for most of CT, with the exception of the shoreline. Heat indices will approach 100 degrees for most inland towns yet again.

Our heat wave is officially 6 days now. 6 down, 1 to go!

Today brings more of the same. Hot. Humid. Rinse. Repeat.

Then we start to switch things up on Friday as a strong cold front approaches. That will being a round of downpours and gusty thunderstorms in the morning through mid-afternoon. By late afternoon the air will start to feel much drier and the skies will gradually clear.

This will be followed by cooler and less humid air returning Friday night. Low temperatures will drop into the 50s! That will feel refreshing after this heat wave.

This weekend looks sunny and comfy with low humidity. After a week of 70+ dew points, bringing them into the 40s will feel almost fall-like!

Another warming trend will get underway next week but the humidity will stay away this time around. We're also looking at another prolonged dry stretch of weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

REST OF TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and fog, staying very warm and humid. Scattered showers by dawn. Lows: 70s.

FRIDAY: Very humid with downpours and storms. Slight chance for severe weather. High: 80s.

SATURDAY: Cooler, less humid. Sunny. High: 70s – near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Sunny, comfy. High: Low-mid 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 80s.

