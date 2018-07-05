Fire destroys commercial building in South Windsor, several vehicles damaged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WINDSOR -- An overnight fire in South Windsor hits part of a business and damaged several RV’s in the process.

A storage shed and one camper at Pete’s RV Center (formally Van’s RV) was completely demolished and two other recreational vehicles were also damaged.

The call coming in 12:39 a.m when a passerby noticed the fire in the back of the commercial business along Route 5.

Crews arrived to find a fully engulfed fire.

It took about 30 minutes to get it fully under control as firefighters battled the heat and the possibility of the fire spreading to neighboring businesses.

According to South Windsor Fire Chief Kevin Cooney, at least four cars that were parked near the property line at Pete’s Carstar sustained minor damage.

There were no injuries and the local fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause and origin of the early morning blaze.

An overnight fire in #SouthWindsor hits part of a business demolishing an RV & exterior shed. The details & extent of damage @petesrvcenter on @FOX61News until 10am. pic.twitter.com/NCr6rELmnP — Pragano (@Pragano) July 5, 2018