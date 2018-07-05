Good Samaritan alerts East Hartford family about fire, all make it out safely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD -- Three families are alive after an early morning fire in East Hartford, and police say it is all thanks to a good samaritan.

The fire broke out on the second floor of a three floor, three family home.

Police say the second floor was fully engulfed when they arrived but everyone made it out safely.

A man who lives further down the road tells police he came outside to smoke a cigarette, and saw a flicker of light down the street.

The man decided to walk down to get a closer look, and when he got to 72 Chapel Street, he quickly sprang into action.

Police say he ran up to the home, banged on the door, even went inside, and at one point, grabbed a garden hose to try to extinguish the flames.

Police say if it the good samaritan had not been there, this could have been a lot worse.

That man ended up being treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

State police, and local fire marshals are working to determine what sparked this fire.

State and local fire marshals on scene investigating. Fire believed to have started in the porch area of the second floor. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/mcl5LkFREK — Margaux Farrell (@marge_farrell) July 5, 2018