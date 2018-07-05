Grants announced for Colt Park renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD --- Local state and federal leaders came together Thursday to announce a plan to renovate the historic Colt Park in Hartford.

The project is made possible by a combination of local, state and federal grants totaling $1.5 million. DEEP received a $750,000 federal grant from the U.S. National Park Service that it will pool with a $450,000 state grant and a $300,000 local grant from the City of Hartford for the upgrades.

The renovations include the park’s Roberto Clemente baseball field, north walkway access to fields, play areas, and the soccer pavilion. New additions include two new softball fields and basketball courts and complete the loop road of the park.

“These important upgrades to Colt Park not only bring about an improved experience for residents, it will pave the way for more people to visit and enjoy Hartford,” Governor Malloy said.

Community members who have been advocating for this moment said they are excited for the positive impact the changes will bring.

"With the presence of the National Service and the attention Colt Park will get, I expect the quality of life to improve, quality of life issues to settle out and raise all ships," Carol Coburn said.