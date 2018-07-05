× Hartford police issue Silver Alert for missing autistic 13-year-old boy

HARTFORD — Police issued a Silver alert for a missing 13-year-old autistic boy Thursday.

Jonathan Luciano was reported missing by his mother who has not seen him since noon on Wednesday. Jonathan frequents the area of Putnam Street/Park Street. He left his residence wearing a green shirt and his red Nike sneakers. Police said Jonathan Luciano is Autistic and is not a harm to himself or others.

He is 5’06” tall and weighs 150 lbs. Any information please contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000 or Detective Arroyo of the Special Investigations Division at 860-757-4236.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.